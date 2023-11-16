Babar Azam Contemplates Legal Action Over WhatsApp Leak Incident

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, is considering taking legal action against journalist Shoaib Jatt and ARY News following the leak of his WhatsApp chats. After his private conversations with a senior PCB official were exposed on a live television show, Azam sought advice from both his lawyer and close associates with regards to pursuing legal recourse. There are allegations that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) granted permission for the chats to be leaked on national television, heightening the controversy surrounding the incident.

While Pakistani television news anchor Waseem Badami admitted to leaking the WhatsApp chats of Babar Azam and PCB COO Salman Naseer during a live television broadcast, he claims that they did so only after receiving a video message from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. In light of these developments, Azam, who previously expressed his intention to relinquish the captaincy role, recently met with Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The meeting was prompted the team’s lackluster performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf highlighted the team’s performance and engaged in discussions with Babar Azam, emphasizing the need for improvement. Subsequently, Azam made the decision to step down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team across all formats. Although he acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, Azam believed it was the appropriate time for a change in leadership.

Moving forward, Babar Azam is expected to discuss his individual performance and the team’s overall performance in the World Cup with Zaka Ashraf, who is also anticipated to hold separate meetings with the head coach and the team director. As the cricketing world awaits further developments, Azam’s legal action against those responsible for leaking his private conversations reflects his commitment to maintaining privacy and integrity within the sport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What led to Babar Azam contemplating legal action?

Following the leakage of his WhatsApp chats with a senior PCB official during a live TV show, Babar Azam is considering taking legal action against journalist Shoaib Jatt and ARY News.

2. Who admitted to leaking Babar Azam’s WhatsApp chats?

Pakistani television news anchor Waseem Badami admitted to leaking the WhatsApp chats of Babar Azam with PCB COO Salman Naseer during a live television broadcast.

3. Why did Babar Azam meet PCB chief Zaka Ashraf?

Babar Azam met with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to discuss the team’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

4. Why did Babar Azam step down as captain?

Babar Azam made the decision to step down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team across all formats, believing that it was the right time for a change in leadership.

5. What will be discussed in future meetings between Babar Azam and PCB officials?

Babar Azam is expected to discuss his individual performance and the team’s overall performance in the World Cup with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. Additionally, separate meetings will be held with the head coach and the team director.