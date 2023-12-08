WhatsApp Introduces Chat Thread Filtering Feature, Making Conversations Easier to Find

WhatsApp is moving forward with the introduction of new features, as the debate rages on about whether Apple should open iMessage to other platforms like WhatsApp. The popular messaging service, owned Facebook, has had a stream of new features added in recent months. In the latest WhatsApp beta version available to testers, a new filtering feature has emerged.

The innovative addition allows users to filter chat threads, making it a breeze to locate specific conversations. This update was reported WABetaInfo, a reliable source for all things WhatsApp-related. Currently, the filter row has been added, giving users the option to exclude certain chats from their view. For instance, users can filter out unread messages, making it easier to find them amidst a sea of conversation threads. Additionally, the filter also enables users to specifically search for group chats and more.

It is important to note that the new update is not yet available to the general public. Furthermore, only a select group of users currently have access to this feature within the TestFlight beta version. However, WhatsApp has a track record of swiftly sharing new features with the public version of the app. Therefore, it is expected that this filtering feature will soon be made available to all users.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the timeline for the public release, interested users can expect it to be rolled out in the near future. WhatsApp enthusiasts can rest assured that as updates continue to be made, the messaging service will keep striving to enhance the user experience introducing more convenient and user-friendly features.