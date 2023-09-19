Unfollowing and Sharing WhatsApp Channels: A Guide for Users

WhatsApp channels provide a convenient way to stay updated with various content and interact with different organizations and individuals. However, there may come a time when you no longer wish to receive updates from a certain channel. Fortunately, WhatsApp allows users to unfollow channels with a few simple steps.

To unfollow a WhatsApp channel, go to the Updates section in your WhatsApp app. Select the channel you want to unfollow and tap the vertical three-dot icon in the top right corner. From the options that appear, choose “Unfollow” and confirm your decision in the subsequent pop-up window. This will remove the channel from your Updates feed.

For those who need to unfollow multiple channels, a more efficient method is available. In the Updates section, tap “See all” next to the Find Channels tab. You will see a list of your channels, and beside each channel, there will be a tick icon. Tap the icon and select “Unfollow” in the confirmation window to unfollow the selected channels.

Sharing WhatsApp channels can be beneficial when you want to introduce friends and family to exciting content. To share a channel, go to the WhatsApp Channels section and open the desired channel’s page. Tap the vertical three-dot icon at the top right corner, and choose “Channel info.” From there, you can either “Forward” or “Share” the channel. “Forward” shares the channel link within WhatsApp, while “Share” allows you to use your preferred app to share the link or copy it for sharing elsewhere.

Although creating WhatsApp channels is currently restricted to specific organizations and individuals, this feature will eventually become available to all users. To create a WhatsApp channel, open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device and go to the Updates tab. Look for the Channels section, represented a plus icon, and tap “Create Channel.” Follow the prompts to set up your new WhatsApp Channel.

WhatsApp’s unfollowing and sharing features make it easy for users to customize their channel experiences and share interesting content with others. Whether you want to declutter your Updates feed or spread the word about a favorite channel, these functionalities provide a seamless user experience.

