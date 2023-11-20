New Feature: WhatsApp Channels Introduces Sticker Sharing

WhatsApp Channels, the one-way broadcast tool introduced earlier this year, has now added a new feature that allows channel admins to share stickers with their followers. Initially available to beta testers, the feature is expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

To determine if you have access to the sticker-sharing feature, ensure that your WhatsApp beta version is updated. Next, navigate to the Channel tab, where you may find the Stickers option next to the emoji keyboard. If the option appears, you have access to this new feature.

With over 500 million monthly active users within seven weeks, WhatsApp Channels has quickly gained popularity. This feature, favored celebrities, content creators, and businesses, allows for easy communication with a large number of users.

While WhatsApp Channels messages are not end-to-end encrypted and are publicly available, only the owner of the channel page can post updates and messages. Furthermore, messages are visible for 30 days from the time they were first shared.

As WhatsApp continues to expand its features and improve user experience, sticker sharing on Channels adds an element of fun and creativity for both channel admins and followers. Stay tuned for the official rollout of this feature and enjoy expressing yourself with dynamic and animated stickers.

FAQ

Q: Who can send messages on WhatsApp Channels?

A: Only those who have a WhatsApp Channel page can send messages. Other users can react to those messages.

Q: How can I check if I have access to the sticker-sharing feature on Channels?

A: Make sure your WhatsApp beta version is updated and navigate to the Channel tab. Look for the Stickers option next to the emoji keyboard.

Q: Are WhatsApp Channels messages secure?

A: No, they are not end-to-end encrypted. However, only the owner of the channel page can post updates and messages.

Q: How long are messages visible in a Channel?

A: Messages are visible for 30 days from the time they were first shared.