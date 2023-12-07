WhatsApp Channels Introduces New Message Forwarding Feature

WhatsApp Channels, a feature that allows business organizations and media institutions to share regular updates, is about to get even better. A recent report suggests that WhatsApp is working on a message forwarding feature for Channels, which will enable users to forward messages from one group or person to another within the app.

This new feature aims to improve communication within the channels and make the user experience more convenient. Channel owners will be able to forward supported messages, such as text, images, videos, GIFs, audio messages, stickers, and updates from other channels, to their own channel. This means that important information can be easily shared and accessed followers.

One of the key benefits of the message forwarding feature is that it allows channel owners to edit the forwarded messages to ensure accuracy. This is crucial in maintaining the credibility of the platform and providing correct information to followers. The feature is currently in the development stage and is expected to be made available in the stable version of the Android app soon.

In addition to message forwarding, there have been reports suggesting that WhatsApp Channels may also receive poll features and the ability to send voice messages in the future. These features, if implemented, will further enhance the user experience and provide more ways for businesses to interact with their audience.

To use WhatsApp Channels, users can follow these steps:

1. Channels are accessed through a separate tab called Updates.

2. Users can search for and select channels to follow from a searchable directory.

3. Channels can be accessed through invite links shared in chats, emails, or online.

4. Channel updates are stored on WhatsApp servers for up to 30 days and may disappear from followers’ devices even faster.

With the introduction of the new message forwarding feature and potential future updates, WhatsApp Channels continues to evolve as a valuable tool for businesses and organizations to engage with their audience and share important updates. Stay tuned for more exciting features coming to WhatsApp Channels in the near future!