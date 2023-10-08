Political Leaders Embrace WhatsApp Channels for Direct Communication with Voters

Political leaders in India are utilizing WhatsApp Channels, a one-way broadcasting medium, to establish a direct line of communication with their constituents. The feature, launched in September, allows leaders to reach audiences immediately and directly, making it one of the most effective means of political outreach in the era of smartphones. India is projected to have one billion smartphone users 2026, with most devices likely to have WhatsApp installed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first leaders to join the platform, amassing almost 9 million followers since September. Other influential figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Smriti Irani, have also established their own channels, steadily growing their follower base. Even opposition leaders, such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, have quickly adopted WhatsApp Channels as a campaign tool.

Through these channels, leaders share photos, videos, and messages to engage with voters and promote their agendas. They use the platform to communicate partisan messaging, highlight their political rallies, and address important issues. For example, Mr. Modi targeted the Congress party’s misgovernance in Chhattisgarh, while Mr. Gandhi showcased his visits to a gurdwara and his support for railway porters demanding pay increases.

WhatsApp Channels also serve as a platform for ministers to discuss their work and advance the government’s priorities. For instance, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar used his channel to inform followers about the notices sent to restrict child sexual abuse material on various platforms. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been particularly active, regularly posting content from his office and sharing press releases.

The launch of WhatsApp Channels represents a shift in how Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, approaches political content. While Meta has aimed to reduce political content on Facebook’s news feed, it recognized the demand for a broadcast feature on WhatsApp. The impact of this direct communication between political leaders and voters will become clearer in the coming months, as strategies are fine-tuned to maximize the platform’s potential.

[Definitions: WhatsApp Channels – a one-way broadcasting medium on the WhatsApp messaging platform; Meta – the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram]

