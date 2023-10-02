WhatsApp Channels: Facebook-owned app introduces new feature in India

WhatsApp has recently launched its new feature called WhatsApp Channels in India. This feature allows users to receive direct updates and information from various sources through WhatsApp, without the need for sharing links, info, or videos. However, the process of following or unfollowing WhatsApp Channels and the exact functionality of this feature is not yet clear. The feature may not be available to all users, as WhatsApp has not officially rolled it out to everyone.

To follow WhatsApp Channels, users must first update their WhatsApp version and then open the app to click on the Updates button. In the Updates section, users can find the Find Channels option and select the category they are interested in, such as News, Entertainment, or Culture. They can also use the search option to type and select their desired channel. By tapping on the Follow button, users can start receiving updates from the chosen channels.

To unfollow a WhatsApp Channel, users need to open WhatsApp, go to the menu, and select the three dots. In the menu, they can press on the Unfollow option, and the respective channel will be unfollowed.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp Channels is a new feature and its usability and functionality are still unclear. WhatsApp users are eagerly waiting for a full rollout of this feature, as it could be a convenient way to stay updated with the latest news and information directly through the app.

Sources:

– Source article: [WhatsApp Channels: ఫేస్‌బుక్ మాతృసంస్థ మెటా అధికారికంగా ఇండియాలో ఇటీవలే వాట్సప్ ఛానెల్స్ ప్రారంభించింది](https://zeenews.india.com/telugu/science-and-technology/whatsapp-channels-facebook-owned-app-whatsapp-rolled-out-the-whatsapp-channels-feature-in-india-for-users-390619)

– Image source: [Pixabay](https://pixabay.com/)

EV Cars Market: త్వరలో ఈవీ కార్లతో క్యూ కట్టనున్న మారుతి, హ్యుండయ్, టాటా, మహీంద్రా

– Source article [EV Cars Market: త్వరలో ఈవీ కార్లతో క్యూ కట్టనున్న మారుతి, హ్యుండయ్, టాటా, మహీంద్రా](https://zeenews.india.com/telugu/business/auto-industry-giants-maruti-hyundai-tata-mahindra-toyota-are-focusing-on-ev-cars-market-390586)

– App download Links: [Android](https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.indiadotcom.zeetelugu) [Apple](https://apps.apple.com/in/app/zee-telugu-news/id1633190712)

(missing Twitter and Facebook links)