WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Channel Owners to Invite Admins

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is set to release an exciting new feature that will allow channel owners to invite new admins. This latest enhancement aims to provide channel owners with advanced administrative control and improved delegation capabilities.

Users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app have the privilege of trying out this new feature. According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been working on developing a feature that enables channel owners to add new admins to their channels.

The updated version of WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.25.10.70 has introduced the ability to invite new admins to channels for selected beta testers. To access this feature, beta testers can navigate to the channel info screen, where they will find the new “Invite Admins” option. Channel owners can then assign administrative privileges to up to 15 contacts.

Once a contact is invited, they must accept the invitation before gaining administrative access to the channel. This allows them to modify essential channel details such as the name, icon, and description. Additionally, channel admins can edit channel settings, including controlling which emojis are allowed for reactions within the channel.

The update not only provides administrative control but also allows admins to actively contribute to the channel’s content creation. They can create and share content, oversee updates, and edit or delete existing content. However, there are some limitations, including the inability to add or remove other admins and the restriction from deleting the entire channel.

WhatsApp believes that these new controls strike a balance between collaborative channel management and essential safeguards for the channel. The feature aims to empower channel owners providing them with more flexibility and efficiency in managing and expanding their communities.

FAQ:

Q: How can channel owners invite new admins?

A: Channel owners can invite new admins accessing the “Invite Admins” feature in the channel info screen.

Q: How many admins can be invited?

A: Channel owners can invite up to 15 admins.

Q: Can invited admins edit channel details?

A: Yes, once invited admins accept the invitation, they can modify essential channel details like the name, icon, and description.

Q: Can invited admins delete the channel?

A: No, invited admins do not have the ability to delete the entire channel.