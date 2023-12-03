WhatsApp Empowers Channel Owners with New Admin Control Feature

WhatsApp, the renowned instant messaging app under the ownership of Meta, is rolling out an exciting update that grants channel owners greater control over their channels. The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS now includes a feature called “Invite Admins,” allowing channel owners to invite new administrators to their channels.

With the recent update (version 23.25.10.70) available on TestFlight, beta testers can now experiment with the “Invite Admins” feature, conveniently located within the channel info screen. This feature permits channel owners to assign administrative privileges to selected contacts, offering the flexibility to invite up to 15 individuals.

In order to gain administrative access to the channel, the designated contacts must accept the invitation. Once accepted, administrators can make crucial alterations to the channel, such as modifying the name, icon, and description. They also have the authority to manage channel settings, including the ability to control which emojis are allowed for reactions within the channel.

The update goes beyond administrative responsibilities allowing administrators to actively engage in content creation for the channel. As administrators, they can generate and share content, oversee updates from other admins, as well as edit or delete content as needed.

While this feature empowers channel owners and administrators, it is important to note certain limitations. These include the inability to add or remove other admins and the restriction from deleting the entire channel. However, according to WABetaInfo, the trusted source of this information, these controls aim to strike a balance between facilitating collaborative channel management and preserving essential safeguards for the channel.

The introduction of this feature is expected to enhance flexibility and efficiency for those managing WhatsApp channels, providing them with heightened control and enabling seamless collaboration among administrators.

