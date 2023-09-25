WhatsApp Introduces Channel Feature for Public Figures and Organizations

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has recently introduced a new feature called WhatsApp Channel. This feature allows individuals and organizations, from politicians and celebrities to business institutions and entertainment channels, to share updates with their followers through a dedicated channel. Since its launch a few weeks ago, the number of users utilizing this feature has significantly increased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also joined the WhatsApp Channel recently. Within a short span of time, he has gained a following of 50 million people. In this context, the Prime Minister has posted a special message on his channel, expressing gratitude towards the support and appreciating the opportunity to engage in conversations through this medium. He also mentioned that he looks forward to discussing various topics in the future.

Prime Minister Modi’s presence on the WhatsApp Channel indicates the significant impact this feature has on connecting with a diverse range of people. Several celebrities have also started their own channels, with actress Katrina Kaif having 13 million followers and actor Akshay Kumar ranking second with 6 million followers. Additionally, 80 million people follow the Indian cricket team and 50 million follow Star Sports through this feature.

The WhatsApp Channel feature provides an effective platform for individuals and organizations to interact with their followers and share important updates. Its success highlights the growing significance of social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook, as channels for public figures to engage with the masses.

Definitions:

WhatsApp Channel: A feature on WhatsApp that allows public figures and organizations to share updates with their followers through a dedicated channel.

