WhatsApp Introduces Reply Bar for Status Updates and Enhances Audio Message Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, is set to revolutionize user interaction with its upcoming feature – a reply bar for status updates. This new feature, currently in beta testing, eliminates the need to swipe up for the reply menu providing a constant reply bar. This move follows in the footsteps of Instagram, allowing users to directly respond to stories.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the reply bar for status updates will be available for both Android and iOS users. Beta users can already access the feature installing the latest beta version from the Google Play Store (Android) or the TestFlight app (iOS).

The rollout of the reply bar feature is expected to happen soon after the completion of the beta phase. This ensures that once the necessary adjustments are made, all users will be able to enjoy the simplified interaction with status updates.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is also introducing the “view once” feature for audio messages. Similar to the existing feature for photos and videos, audio messages sent with this option will automatically disappear after being played. This enhancement emphasizes user privacy and adds an extra layer of security to audio interactions.

Moreover, iOS users will now have two new features available on WhatsApp. The first feature is the ability to pin messages, allowing users to keep important conversations at the top of their chat list. The second feature is a check for connection health during video calls, providing users with a better understanding of their network stability during calls.

WhatsApp continues to refine its features to meet the evolving needs and preferences of its users. The introduction of the reply bar for status updates and the enhancements to audio message privacy showcase the app’s commitment to providing a seamless and secure messaging experience.