WhatsApp Introduces Colorful Messaging Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, is set to introduce several new features, including the ability to send messages in different colors. This functionality will be made possible through a new app called Stylish Text.

With Stylish Text, users can download the app, open it, and choose the design that they prefer for their message. They will be able to modify the color of the text, the background, and even add fancy drawings and stickers. The app offers 120 different text types and 100 artistic styles, along with a wide range of symbols.

To send a colorful message, users simply need to click on the app’s icon and select the recipient from their contact list. However, it is important to note that at present, Stylish Text is only available for Android devices via the Play Store. This means that iPhone users will not be able to enjoy this new feature yet.

Furthermore, the color customization will only be visible to recipients who are also using an Android device. iPhone users will see the message in the standard WhatsApp color scheme.

As of January 2023, WhatsApp, which was acquired Meta in 2014, has surpassed the milestone of 2 billion users worldwide. In France, according to Médiamétrie, WhatsApp has an average of 19 million unique visitors per day.

Overall, the introduction of the Stylish Text app brings a fun and creative element to messaging on WhatsApp, allowing users to personalize their messages with colors and designs. While the feature is currently limited to Android users, it is a promising addition that may be expanded to other platforms in the future.

