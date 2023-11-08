WhatsApp Introduces Convenient Search-by-Date Feature for Web Users

WhatsApp continues to enhance the user experience with yet another convenient feature. Adding to its list of recent improvements such as email verification, double-tap-to-skip gestures for videos, and the ability to use multiple accounts, the latest addition focuses on enhancing message search functionality.

The new feature allows users to search for messages within conversations based on dates. Accessed through a calendar icon within the search bar, this full-fledged date picker enables users to select specific dates, months, and years to search through their messages.

This addition comes as a much-needed improvement, as searching for specific messages within WhatsApp conversations can often be a time-consuming ordeal. It not only simplifies the process but also enables users to search for messages containing media files like voice notes and images, provided they remember the time frame in which the messages were received.

At present, the search-by-date feature is only available on the web/PC version for users who are a part of the beta app. However, Android and iOS users, as well as non-beta users of the PC app, can expect to have access to this feature in the upcoming weeks. WhatsApp is known for extensively testing new features before making them widely available.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new search-by-date feature work on WhatsApp?

A: The feature allows users to search for messages within conversations selecting specific dates, months, and years using a calendar icon.

Q: Can I search for messages that contain media files like voice notes and images?

A: Yes, as long as you remember the time frame in which the messages were received, you can search for messages containing media files.

Q: Is the search-by-date feature available for all versions of WhatsApp?

A: Currently, the feature is only available for web/PC users who are using the beta version of the app. It will be rolled out to Android, iOS, and non-beta PC app users in the coming weeks.