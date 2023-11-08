Calls on WhatsApp Get an Added Layer of Privacy with New “Protect IP” Feature

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that provides enhanced privacy for users who prioritize confidentiality. With the latest update, WhatsApp now offers a “protect IP address in calls” toggle in its settings, ensuring that your IP address remains hidden during calls. By relaying calls through its own servers, WhatsApp conceals the true IP address of the user.

Traditionally, most calling products rely on peer-to-peer connections between participants, allowing for faster data transfers and superior call quality. However, this direct connection necessitates the exchange of IP addresses between callers. WhatsApp recognizes that IP addresses may reveal sensitive information about a user’s location and internet service provider, which some privacy-conscious individuals are cautious about.

Although the new setting enhances privacy, WhatsApp does acknowledge that there may be a reduction in call quality when it is enabled. On their support page, they reiterate that “when using call relaying, you might find the call quality is reduced.” Nevertheless, WhatsApp emphasizes that calls remain end-to-end encrypted, even with the new relay option.

In addition to the “protect IP” feature, WhatsApp also offers the option to silence unknown callers, a measure first announced in June. By enabling this setting, users can prevent spam disturbances and close off a potential avenue for complex cyber attacks.

Protecting user privacy and security is a top priority for WhatsApp in its mission to enable private communication worldwide. These new security features work in tandem with other existing protections to ensure user safety on the platform.

To access the “protect IP” toggle, users can navigate to the privacy section within WhatsApp’s settings.

