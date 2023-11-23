WhatsApp Introduces AI Chat Feature and Enhanced Authentication Options

WhatsApp continues its steady development with new features aimed at improving security and enhancing user experience. Among the latest surprises are the integration of Meta AI and the option for two-factor authentication using email.

Meta AI chat feature

WhatsApp users will soon notice a small blue-circled button beside the new chat button. This button signifies the integration of Meta AI within the messaging app. According to WABetaInfo, Meta AI will enable users to have conversations with an AI assistant seamlessly integrated into the application.

Although official details are scarce, we can imagine Meta AI as a new contact in our WhatsApp, much like the existing LuzIA. This integration promises to provide helpful assistance, potentially including features such as audio transcription in multiple languages.

Enhanced authentication via email

WABetaInfo also discovered evidence of an upcoming improvement to the WhatsApp login process: two-factor authentication with the option to receive verification codes via email. Previously, verification codes were only sent via SMS.

This new authentication method adds an extra layer of security for protecting conversations, especially in situations where mobile network coverage is low, and users rely solely on a WiFi connection to receive the verification code.

FAQ

Q: What is Meta AI?

A: Meta AI is an artificial intelligence system developed Meta that can assist with various tasks and provide integrated support within other applications.

Q: How does two-factor authentication work?

A: Two-factor authentication is an additional security measure that requires users to provide two different forms of identification, usually a password and a verification code sent to their registered phone number or email address.

Q: When will these new features be available?

A: As these discoveries are from beta versions of WhatsApp, an exact release date cannot be predicted. Users can expect to see these features in upcoming stable updates of the app.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s continuous development brings exciting enhancements to the users’ security and overall messaging experience. The integration of Meta AI and the introduction of email-based two-factor authentication demonstrate the app’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for its users.