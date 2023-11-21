WhatsApp Introduces Vertical Display for Status Feature

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its mobile application, offering users a fresh way to view the statuses of their contacts. With this update, users will be able to interact with status content in a more organized manner, with full-screen vertical display replacing the previous format that occupied only the top part of the “Updates” section. The key feature of this update is the addition of the “View All” button in the top right corner of the Status section. Serving as a fullscreen button, it hides the Channels section and presents statuses in a vertical distribution.

Diverging significantly from the previous horizontal layout, the new display resembles the vertical format used on the web version of WhatsApp. It includes both viewed and unopened statuses, distinguishable a gray crown icon for viewed statuses and a green crown for new ones.

Moreover, WhatsApp has introduced new filters exclusively for statuses, allowing users to view only the statuses with which they wish to interact, start conversations, or revisit. The available filters include “All,” “Recent,” “Viewed,” and “Silenced.”

Unlike the previous layout, where viewed or silenced statuses were placed at the end of a long list, the redesign focuses on providing users with a more streamlined viewing experience, eliminating the need to scroll through channels they may not be interested in.

FAQ:

Q: What is the key feature of the latest WhatsApp update?

A: The key feature of the update is the addition of a “View All” button in the Status section.

Q: How are viewed and unopened statuses identified in the new layout?

A: Viewed statuses are marked with a gray crown icon, while new statuses have a green crown icon.

Q: What new filters have been introduced for statuses?

A: The new filters include “All,” “Recent,” “Viewed,” and “Silenced.”

Q: How does the new layout improve the viewing experience?

A: The new layout eliminates the need to scroll through channels and focuses solely on the statuses users want to see.

Q: How can users update their WhatsApp application to access the new features?

A: Users can update their WhatsApp application going to the Google Play Store and searching for “WhatsApp.” They should see an “Update” button to initiate the download and installation of the latest version of the app.