WhatsApp gets a new redesign: Here’s what it will look like

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Facebook, is undergoing a major redesign. The new design will bring a fresh look and feel to the app, with several changes to its user interface.

One of the major changes is the introduction of a new chat bubbles style. Instead of the traditional rectangular design, the new chat bubbles will have a rounded shape, which gives the app a more modern and streamlined appearance. Additionally, the colors of the chat bubbles will be more vibrant, making it easier for users to distinguish between different chats.

Another noticeable change is the relocation of the attachment button. Currently, the attachment button is located next to the text input field, but with the new redesign, it will be moved to the top right corner of the screen. This change aims to improve the accessibility and ease of use for users.

Furthermore, the app’s settings menu will also be revamped. The new design will feature a simplified and cleaner layout, making it easier for users to navigate and find the settings they are looking for. The overall goal is to enhance the user experience and make it more intuitive.

Overall, the new redesign of WhatsApp will bring a fresh and modern look to the messaging app, with changes to the chat bubbles, attachment button, and settings menu. These changes aim to improve the overall user experience and make it easier for users to navigate and use the app.

Definitions:

– User interface: The visual elements and controls that users interact with when using a software or a website.

– Accessibility: The design and implementation of technology to be usable people with disabilities or impairments.

Source: LA NACION (link to be added)