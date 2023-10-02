WhatsApp Launches New AI-Powered Sticker Feature

WhatsApp has announced a highly anticipated feature that allows users to create custom stickers using artificial intelligence (AI). The new tool, unveiled at the Connect event, will enable users to personalize their messages and chats utilizing revolutionary AI technology.

One of the key features of this update is the introduction of a special menu called “Emu,” which will be available across all apps under the Meta company umbrella, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

To create stickers using AI, users simply need to follow a few easy steps. First, they need to enter a chat or group on WhatsApp. Then, in the sticker section, they can choose the “create” option, which is located at the beginning of the available image alternatives.

Upon selecting “create,” a window for “Creating stickers with AI” will appear. Users can then provide a description or instruction for the software in the text box that appears. Emu will generate multiple sticker options based on the narration provided.

It is important to note that the entire process is fully automated and supports direct sharing. The generated images can be saved as stickers or memes. Users will also be prompted to add a label to categorize the content, and there will be a special icon to highlight the utilization of the AI-powered software.

This new AI-powered sticker feature is expected to enhance user creativity and further personalize the messaging experience on WhatsApp. With the integration of AI technology, users can now easily customize their conversations with unique and expressive stickers.

Sources: WhatsApp, Meta