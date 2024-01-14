WhatsApp Business Introduces Meta Verified Subscription for Enhanced Trust and Security

WhatsApp Business, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is set to launch a new feature called Meta Verified. This optional subscription will allow businesses on the platform to obtain verified Blue tick badges, assuring users of their authenticity and reliability.

The aim of this feature is to combat the increasing prevalence of fake or unauthorized accounts, ensuring that customers interact with genuine businesses. The introduction of Meta Verified will greatly benefit businesses building trust with their customer base.

According to a report WABetaInfo, the update for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.21 reveals that businesses will soon have the option to subscribe to Meta Verified. This means that a verified badge will be prominently displayed on their business profile, further affirming their legitimacy.

In addition to the verified badge, the Meta Verified subscription will offer proactive impersonation protection. This feature is designed to swiftly identify and address potential impersonation threats, enhancing the security of businesses on the platform.

Subscribers to Meta Verified will also gain access to account support services, offering direct assistance, troubleshooting, and addressing any concerns that may arise. This ensures that businesses have a reliable channel for seeking help and resolving issues efficiently.

Furthermore, the subscription will provide additional features focused on improving the discoverability of businesses. This will enable customers to easily find and engage with businesses they are interested in, enhancing the overall user experience.

It is worth noting that the Meta Verified subscription will replace the previous WhatsApp Premium subscription. However, businesses will still have access to the custom business link and the ability to link up to 10 devices, which were included in the previous subscription.

The Meta Verified subscription for businesses is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the WhatsApp Business app. With enhanced trust, security, and discoverability, businesses can look forward to improving their presence on WhatsApp and forging stronger connections with their customers.