WhatsApp Introduces Quick Action Bar for Business Users

In its latest update, messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called the Quick Action Bar. Initially available for beta testers using the Android version of WhatsApp Business, the feature is expected to be made available to a wider user base in the near future.

The Quick Action Bar appears as a circular icon at the bottom right of the screen, above the microphone icon. Tapping on this icon expands a menu that offers quick actions to streamline conversations. The three options currently available are “Order,” “Quick Replies,” and “Catalog.” These options enable users to send items, book orders, and share replies more easily.

Previously, these features were accessible via the attachment menu in the Business version of WhatsApp. However, the introduction of the Quick Action Bar aims to improve the accessibility and user experience of these features.

In addition to the Quick Action Bar, WhatsApp is also testing a view once mode for voice notes. This feature will restrict users from forwarding, saving, or exporting voice recordings to others. Currently undergoing testing in the beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, this feature is designed to enhance privacy and control over shared content.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has been working on an option to hide locked chats from the chat list, providing an additional layer of privacy. With this new feature, locked chats will only be accessible through the search bar after entering a secret code.

Overall, these updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to enhance user experience and privacy for both individuals and businesses.