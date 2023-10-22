WhatsApp Testing “Quick Action Bar” Feature for Android Business App

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature called “quick action bar” on its Business app for Android. This feature will allow users to quickly perform different actions, improving and simplifying the process of interacting with customers.

The quick action bar will appear above the chat bar as a new icon, providing users with easy access to various actions. This includes creating orders, accessing quick replies, and sending products from the catalogue. According to WABetaInfo, the quick action bar aims to make key features always visible, saving businesses time and effort when using the app.

Currently, the quick action bar feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp Business beta for Android. It will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also expanding its payment options for businesses. Last month, the company announced a feature in India that allows WhatsApp users to pay businesses using various payment options, including UPI apps, debit and credit cards. The company has partnered with payment solutions providers PayU and Razorpay to support payments via credit and debit cards, net banking, and all UPI apps in India.

Overall, these updates from WhatsApp aim to enhance the user experience for businesses on the platform. By introducing the quick action bar and expanding payment options, WhatsApp aims to simplify interactions with customers and facilitate convenient transactions.

Definitions:

– Quick action bar: A feature that provides users with quick access to various actions within an app.

– UPI apps: Unified Payments Interface apps, which allow users to make instant payments using their bank accounts.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (No URL provided)

– No URL provided for sources related to WhatsApp’s payment options expansion.