WhatsApp Business Introduces New ‘Quick Action Bar’ Feature on Android

WhatsApp Business is testing a new feature called the ‘quick action bar’ on its Android platform. The feature allows users to perform various actions quickly and easily displaying a new icon above the chat bar. Some of the actions include creating orders, accessing quick replies, and sending products from the user’s catalogue. The quick action bar aims to improve and simplify the process of interacting with customers, ensuring that key features are always visible.

The feature is currently available to beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp Business beta for Android. It will be rolled out to more users in the coming days. This update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience of businesses on its platform.

In addition to the new quick action bar, WhatsApp recently introduced a payment feature in India that allows users to pay businesses using various payment options, including UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. This move aims to facilitate seamless transactions between businesses and customers.

WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, has been actively expanding WhatsApp’s capabilities and features to cater to the growing needs of businesses. By introducing these new features, WhatsApp aims to provide businesses with the tools they need to effectively connect and engage with their customers.

