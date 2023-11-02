Introducing WhatsApp Business Summit: A New Era for Small Businesses

WhatsApp recently held its first-ever WhatsApp Business Summit in Indonesia, attended over 1,500 participants, including small business owners, companies, and developers. The event showcased various updates and features aimed at enhancing the business experience within the application.

One of the key introductions is the Flows feature. This feature allows businesses to provide a range of convenient experiences, such as quickly selecting airplane seats or scheduling appointments, all without leaving the chat. With Flows, businesses can offer comprehensive menu options and customizable forms to cater to different needs. This feature is available globally for businesses using the WhatsApp Business platform.

Additionally, WhatsApp has implemented Meta Verification for businesses using the WhatsApp Business app. This verification assures customers that they are interacting with a legitimate business account. To obtain verification, businesses must demonstrate their authenticity to Meta and will receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation.

Businesses interested in registering for Meta Verification can also access additional premium features. These features include creating a dedicated WhatsApp webpage for easy web access and multi-device support, enabling multiple employees to respond to customer inquiries.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has announced its plans to enhance service speed through artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The company is currently testing specialized AI designed to facilitate seamless interactions between businesses and customers.

In line with these updates, WhatsApp announced the arrival of Alfamart on the platform. This new partnership will allow Indonesian users to browse through Alfamart’s product catalog within WhatsApp. Users can conveniently add items to their shopping carts before proceeding to make payments through Alfamart. Orders will then be delivered to the customer’s address from the nearest Alfamart store. This feature is expected to be available in the coming months, offering a simple and reliable online-to-offline shopping experience.

