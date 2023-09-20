New Features Introduced in WhatsApp Business to Enhance User and Business Interaction

WhatsApp has unveiled several new features for its Business version at the Conversations 2023 event, aimed at improving the user experience and enhancing business interactions. These updates offer users more convenience and customization options, while also providing businesses with additional tools to engage with their customers effectively.

One of the key features introduced is Flows, which will simplify the decision-making process for users when interacting with businesses. For instance, when booking tickets through WhatsApp, the Flows feature will enable users to effortlessly select their desired destination, seat, and more, thanks to a streamlined menu interface. This customizable feature will be available for users on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the upcoming weeks.

In addition, WhatsApp Business now enables users to make seamless payments directly within the app itself, using their preferred payment method. Supported options include UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and other digital payment solutions. WhatsApp has partnered with PayU and Razorpay to facilitate these transactions, allowing users to transact without the need to leave the chat interface.

Furthermore, businesses on WhatsApp will now have the opportunity to obtain the coveted blue tick verification badge through Meta Verified. This verification badge offers enhanced account support and protection against impersonation. While the pricing details of Meta Verified have yet to be disclosed, it is expected to be similar to the existing costs associated with achieving the blue tick verification. This feature will initially be available for testing among small businesses before being rolled out on a wider scale.

These new features are in addition to the existing business tools offered WhatsApp, such as WhatsApp Ads, which enable businesses to expand their reach and connect with a larger audience.

Overall, these enhancements aim to make the WhatsApp Business platform more user-friendly, providing users with a seamless experience when interacting with businesses, and empowering businesses to build trust and credibility, ultimately enhancing their customer relationships.

