New Feature “Quick Action Bar” Testing on WhatsApp Business App for Android Users

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature called the “quick action bar” on its WhatsApp Business app for Android users. This feature aims to enhance the user experience providing quick and easy access to various functions through a new icon located above the microphone button. The quick action bar appears just above the chat bar when activated, allowing users to perform a variety of actions efficiently.

The primary goal of this innovation is to improve and simplify the process of interacting with customers on the WhatsApp Business platform. By making key features readily visible, businesses can save time and effort when engaging with the app’s functionalities. These features include creating orders, accessing quick replies, and sharing products from a business’s catalogue.

Currently, the quick action bar feature is in a testing phase and is available to select beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp Business beta for Android. However, it is expected to roll out to a broader audience in the near future.

This update aligns with Meta’s (parent company of WhatsApp) focus on enhancing the utility of WhatsApp for businesses. Just last month, Meta introduced a new feature in India that allows WhatsApp users to make payments to businesses using different payment options. Meta collaborated with payment solutions providers to add support for various payment methods in India.

As WhatsApp Business continues to evolve and introduce new features like the quick action bar, its aim is to provide businesses with tools that streamline customer interactions and enhance the overall experience for both companies and their clients.

Sources:

– IANS