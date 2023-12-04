Revolutionizing Sales Management with WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business, the popular messaging app’s version tailored for businesses, has introduced a game-changing feature that is set to transform the way businesses manage their sales. The new feature, known as “Cobrança” or billing, not only allows businesses to streamline their invoicing process but also enables them to track the entire sales journey, from order placement to product delivery.

With “Cobrança,” businesses can now generate invoices or receipts directly within the WhatsApp Business platform. This eliminates the need for separate billing systems and simplifies the overall sales management process. Through this feature, businesses can now have a comprehensive overview of their sales history and also share the accepted forms of payment with their customers.

How to Use the Billing Feature on WhatsApp Business

Step 1: After receiving a product inquiry from a customer, simply click on the clip icon within the chat and select “Cobrança.”

Step 2: Add the item details either describing it or selecting it from the catalog. Provide the name, price, and quantity of the requested item. Once done, click on “Add item” to finalize the description and complete the process.

Step 3: If the order consists of multiple items or requires additional charges such as discounts, shipping, or taxes, you can add them in this step. Click on “Save” when all the necessary information is added.

Step 4: Once the total order is ready, click on “Enviar cobrança” (Send invoice). Customers can then make the payment directly within the WhatsApp app using the available payment methods established the business. Payments can be made through supported online banks or upon delivery, outside of WhatsApp. The business will receive a notification once the transaction is completed.

Step 5: After that, businesses have the option to update the order status. By clicking on “Atualizar status” (Update status), they can choose between “Enviado” (Sent), “Entregue” (Delivered), or “Cancelado” (Cancelled). Once the necessary adjustments are made, click on “Enviar atualização” (Send update) to notify the customer and update the status throughout the entire purchase and delivery process.

Step 6: For more detailed information on the sales feature within the WhatsApp Business platform, navigate to the home icon, select “Cobranças” (Billing), and manage payment partners and view the complete sales history.

WhatsApp Business is revolutionizing sales management for businesses of all sizes. By providing a comprehensive sales solution within the messaging app, businesses can simplify their processes, enhance customer experience, and ensure efficient sales tracking. With the billing feature, businesses can enjoy streamlined invoicing and greater control over their sales operations.

FAQ:

Q: Can payments be made outside of WhatsApp?

A: Yes, customers have the option to make payments through supported online banks or at the time of delivery, outside of WhatsApp.

Q: Can businesses track the progress of an order?

A: Yes, businesses can update the order status within the WhatsApp Business platform and keep customers informed throughout the entire purchase and delivery process.

