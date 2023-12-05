WhatsApp Business Teams Up with Dentsu for Enhanced Customer Service

WhatsApp Business, the business-focused arm of encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp, has partnered with Dentsu to provide a customer relationship solution for its users. The collaboration will allow companies using WhatsApp Business to offer more personalized service to customers through the creation of profiles and direct communication. This includes providing updates, answering questions in real time, sending vouchers and offers, and beta testing marketing messages.

The partnership between WhatsApp Business and Dentsu aims to enhance customer service and engagement leveraging a proprietary web platform built Dentsu. This platform, powered Merkle’s analytics and optimization tools, will enable companies to manage access to their WhatsApp Business accounts and implement strategies related to creative, commerce data, and loyalty. The use of artificial intelligence-powered technology will further enhance customer experiences across Meta’s family of apps, which includes Facebook and Instagram.

According to Forrester, WhatsApp Business users have seen double the digital performance gains compared to those using email or SMS for customer communications. The shift towards more conversational and real-time brand communications highlights the importance of seamless and personalized experiences. This partnership aims to help brands establish stronger connections with customers, foster trust, and enhance service experiences.

WhatsApp Business and Dentsu’s collaboration represents a significant step towards improving customer service on the platform. By providing companies with the tools and features to offer more personalized and engaging experiences, WhatsApp Business aims to become a go-to platform for businesses looking to connect with customers in a convenient and effective way.