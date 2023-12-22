Delhi Government to Launch Revolutionary Digital Ticketing System

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize the way people travel within the city with its innovative digital ticketing system. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that the WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system will be rolled out in the coming months, with a trial run scheduled to begin in just two weeks. This new system aims to provide a seamless and convenient experience for commuters.

In addition to bus tickets, the government is also developing a single-journey ticket system that will allow users to book auto-rickshaws, metro tickets, and bus tickets all in one go. By partnering with WhatsApp for this initiative, the government aims to promote digital transactions and reduce reliance on cash payments. The system will require users to make payments using digital money or purchase the NFC-based NCMC card.

The shift towards a digital ticketing system is not only aimed at enhancing the convenience for commuters but also at combating issues such as pilferage and theft that often occur during cash transactions. This digital solution will greatly minimize these risks and create a more efficient and secure ticketing process.

With approximately 40 lakh people currently traveling buses in Delhi, the government expects this number to rise to 60 lakh 2025. By implementing this digital ticketing system, the government aims to cater to the growing demand for public transportation services while ensuring a hassle-free experience for commuters.

To further improve the ticketing experience, the government is planning to launch a separate app for booking single-journey tickets. This app will integrate with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, providing users with a comprehensive solution for their transportation needs.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already successfully implemented a WhatsApp-based ticketing system, which was extended to all corridors of the rapid transit system, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. This digital transformation has streamlined the ticket purchase process, allowing passengers to simply send a ‘Hi’ to a designated number or scan a QR code to buy their tickets.

As the Delhi government prepares to launch its own revolutionary digital ticketing system, commuters can look forward to a more convenient, efficient, and secure way of traveling within the city. This digital shift represents a major step forward in creating a seamless transportation experience for Delhi’s residents and visitors.