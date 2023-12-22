Delhi Government to Introduce Digital Ticketing System for Public Transportation

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize the way people travel in the city introducing a WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system. The project, which will be implemented in the next two months, aims to provide a convenient and cashless option for purchasing bus tickets. Additionally, the government plans to launch a single-journey ticket system that will encompass bus, metro, and auto rides.

By partnering with WhatsApp for this initiative, the government aims to promote the use of digital money and reduce instances of pilferage and theft that commonly occur with cash transactions. The digital ticketing system will operate similarly to the existing Delhi Metro ticketing system, which has already been successful in providing hassle-free travel for commuters.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot stated that the trial run for the WhatsApp bus ticketing system is scheduled to begin in the next fortnight, with the full launch expected within two months. The government estimates that approximately 40 lakh people currently travel bus in Delhi, and this number is projected to increase to 60 lakh 2025. Therefore, the introduction of a digital ticketing system will not only enhance convenience for passengers but also contribute to the country’s evolving digital economy.

In addition to the WhatsApp-based ticketing system, the government plans to develop a separate application for booking single-journey tickets. This app will integrate various modes of transportation, allowing users to seamlessly travel from their origin to their destination using a single ticket.

With the Central government’s ongoing efforts to establish an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the Delhi government intends to collaborate with aggregators on the ONDC platform to further enhance the ticketing application. This integration will enable commuters to access multiple transportation services through a single app, streamlining the travel experience.

As Delhi continues to prioritize digital transformation in public services, the introduction of these innovative ticketing systems is expected to improve the overall efficiency and convenience of public transportation for residents and visitors alike.