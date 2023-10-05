WhatsApp introduces new disguise function to protect user privacy

WhatsApp users can look forward to a new disguise function that offers increased privacy. The messaging app, known for its wide range of features including file sharing, group communication, and voice messaging, will now provide a way for users to protect their personal information. Previously, when users wanted to send a message to an unknown contact, their phone number would be used as identification. However, with the new disguise function, developed Meta, founded Mark Zuckerberg, users can now communicate without revealing their phone number.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, a website that regularly updates users on new features and beta tests for WhatsApp, the new function allows users to enter a username in their WhatsApp profile. This username will not replace the user’s standard name, but rather serves as an additional communication method. “With this function, it is no longer necessary to share your phone number, as you can communicate with new people using your username,” the website states. The disguise function is currently available in the beta version 23.20.171 and the TestFlight-Build 23.20.1 (522459020) for Apple users.

While it is unclear when the new username feature will be available for regular iOS and Android users, its advanced development phase suggests that it may be released soon. This new function adds to an array of helpful features that WhatsApp has introduced in recent times, such as the ability to hide online status and the option to avoid typing errors holding down the spacebar.

In conclusion, WhatsApp is taking steps to enhance user privacy offering a disguise function that removes the need to share phone numbers. With this new feature, users can communicate with new contacts using a username instead. This latest addition adds to WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to provide users with additional privacy options and improved functionality.

