WhatsApp introduces new camouflage feature to protect user privacy

WhatsApp users can look forward to a new camouflage feature that provides enhanced privacy. The popular messaging app offers a wide range of functions, including exchanging videos and images, communicating in group chats, and sending voice messages. However, owners of older mobile phones need to be aware of significant changes coming their way. Starting from October 23, 2023, WhatsApp will no longer function correctly on Android devices that do not have at least version 5.0 or newer updates installed. Fortunately, all other users can enjoy the new camouflage feature offered Meta, founded Mark Zuckerberg.

The new camouflage feature ensures that users’ phone numbers are no longer visible or required unknown contacts. Previously, when sending a message to an unfamiliar contact, the sender’s phone number would be used for identification. If a WhatsApp user added someone to their contacts with their name, the displayed phone number would then be replaced the contact’s name.

According to the information provided the website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp now has a new feature that prevents the disclosure of phone numbers. In the beta version, users can enter a username in their WhatsApp profile. However, this username does not replace the user’s standard name, but rather serves as an addition to the existing account settings. “With this feature, it is no longer necessary to share your phone number, as you can communicate with new people using your username,” the website explains. The camouflage feature is currently available in version 23.20.171 and the TestFlight-Build 23.20.1 (522459020) for Apple devices.

It is not yet known when the new usernames for WhatsApp will be available in the regular app for iOS and Android, but the advanced development phase suggests it could be happening soon. In addition to the newly introduced camouflage feature, WhatsApp has been continuously releasing helpful functions. For example, since last year, users have been able to hide their online status from others. And with a simple trick of holding down the spacebar, users can avoid annoying typos.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– Digital-inside.de