WhatsApp Introduces New Payment Method in India

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is expanding its payment services and offering a new method for customers in India. The messaging service now allows users to complete purchases directly within the chat platform, making it more convenient for Indian consumers. Through partnerships with Razorpay and PayU, WhatsApp users in India can add items to their cart and make payments using various methods such as UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more.

This move is part of WhatsApp’s broader plan to expand its payments programs globally. Similar services have already been launched in Brazil and Singapore. With a massive user base of over 500 million in India, this new payment option could position WhatsApp among the top three digital payments apps in the country.

India is known for its high adoption of mobile payments, with consumers using digital wallets for 55% of retail purchases. Indian consumers, particularly millennials and Generation Z, have been early adopters of digital-first shopping experiences. The introduction of a seamless payment option within WhatsApp further integrates mobile commerce into the daily lives of Indian users.

In addition to its payment services, WhatsApp has also been expanding its features. Channels, a one-way broadcasting tool, has been rolled out to 150 countries. This feature allows organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders to share content with their followers privately. Channels operate separately from regular chats, providing enhanced privacy and protecting the personal information of both administrators and followers.

For Meta, WhatsApp’s monetization potential is crucial as the company looks to offset losses incurred in its metaverse endeavors. WhatsApp Business, a separate platform for businesses, already boasts an active user base of over 200 million. CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of messaging as a significant business pillar during an earnings call earlier this year.

Overall, with its new payment method and expansion of features, WhatsApp continues to strengthen its presence in India’s digital landscape, catering to the needs and preferences of its massive user base.

