WhatsApp Brings Back View Once Feature for Desktop Users, Enhancing User Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, has reintroduced the view once feature for its desktop users. This feature allows users to send temporary videos that can only be viewed once, without being saved to the recipient’s device. The decision to remove this feature last year had faced criticism from users, but WhatsApp has now recognized its importance in enhancing user privacy.

The view once feature, similar to Snapchat’s functionality, is particularly useful for sharing sensitive or confidential information. By ensuring that media is only accessible for a limited time, it minimizes the risk of it being permanently stored or misused.

According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has re-enabled the view once feature for both photos and videos on its desktop applications for Windows and macOS. To activate the feature, users can access it through the caption bar of the drawing editor on WhatsApp for Windows. It is also available to users on macOS and linked devices.

When utilizing the view once feature, sent photos and videos cannot be forwarded, saved, starred, or shared. The sender can only determine if a recipient has viewed the media once enabling read receipts. If the recipient fails to open the media within 14 days, it automatically disappears from the conversation.

Furthermore, the view once feature requires the sender to explicitly select the option for each transmission. The media sent with this feature is intended for a single viewing and cannot be saved, forwarded, or shared. It vanishes from the chat once the recipient opens it, and it is not included in backups or restorable.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on new features that will improve user experience. One of these upcoming features will display user profile information within conversations on Android devices, even when the contact is offline. This replaces the ‘Last Seen’ timestamp and allows users to quickly access profile information without navigating to the chat info screen.

Moreover, WhatsApp will introduce a voice chat feature, which offers a less disruptive method of connecting with large groups on the platform. Group members will receive a push notification to join the voice chat, instead of a call. This feature allows users to talk live while still being able to message in the group.

Both the new profile information feature and voice chat feature are currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

FAQ

1. What is the view once feature on WhatsApp?

The view once feature on WhatsApp allows users to send temporary media, such as photos and videos, that can only be viewed once the recipient. After opening, the media disappears from the chat.

2. Can view once media be saved or shared?

No, view once media cannot be forwarded, saved, starred, or shared. It is intended solely for a single viewing and cannot be accessed or restored once it disappears from the conversation.

3. How can I access profile information within WhatsApp conversations?

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will display user profile information within conversations on Android devices. This information will be visible even when the contact is offline, replacing the ‘Last Seen’ timestamp.

4. What is the voice chat feature on WhatsApp?

The voice chat feature allows users to have live voice conversations with members of a group chat. With the upcoming update, group members will receive a push notification to join the voice chat and can tap an in-chat bubble to join without causing disturbances.