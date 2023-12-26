WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Share Status Updates Across Linked Devices

WhatsApp is enhancing its platform introducing a new feature that allows users to share status updates from linked devices. This latest development was discovered a feature tracker, revealing that the Meta-owned messaging service will soon enable users to post status updates from the web version or from their linked ‘companion’ devices.

Users who are part of the beta testing program for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Android can already test out this functionality on their secondary devices. The companion mode for WhatsApp enables users to access their chats on up to four other devices, even when their primary smartphone is offline.

The update, WhatsApp Web beta 2.2353.59, introduces a new feature in the web client that allows users to post updates from the Status section. By clicking on the green icon next to their profile photo, users can upload photos, videos, or text as a status update.

Furthermore, the ability to share status updates will also be available on companion devices, as indicated the reports from the feature tracker. Users with the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android, 2.24.1.4, will be able to add a status update directly from their companion device. WhatsApp is gradually expanding the features available on these linked devices, which currently only support chatting with contacts.

It is important to note that there is no official information on when these features will be rolled out to all users. Additionally, WhatsApp is also expected to extend this functionality to iOS companion devices.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and recently started testing a new type of companion device, WhatsApp for iPad. This feature is currently available to beta testers who are part of the TestFlight program. However, it should be noted that both the Android and iOS beta programs for WhatsApp are currently full and not accepting new users.

As WhatsApp improves its platform and introduces new features, it remains one of the most popular messaging services globally, allowing users to connect and share updates seamlessly across various devices.