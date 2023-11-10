WhatsApp Officially Confirms Plans to Introduce Ads in Select Sections

WhatsApp’s stance on advertisements is changing as the company’s top executive, Will Cathcart, recently revealed in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo that ads will soon be visible in certain sections of the app. While WhatsApp remains committed to keeping the app’s inbox and chat sections ad-free, users can expect to see advertisements in other areas such as Status or Channels.

This announcement comes as a surprise considering that just a month ago, Cathcart vehemently denied rumors of WhatsApp’s ad plans, dismissing them as false. However, in his recent interview, Cathcart clarified that there may be ads in places like channels or statuses. These ads could be exclusive to paid members, used to promote channels, or even charged as subscription fees. Nevertheless, he emphasized that ads would not be placed in the inbox.

The exact timeline for introducing ads to the Status and Channels sections of WhatsApp remains unclear. However, with Cathcart’s confirmation, it is evident that this move is inevitable. This is not the first time WhatsApp, which is owned Meta, has explored the potential of advertisements. In 2019, there were reports of plans to show ads through the Status feature, similar to Instagram Stories.

As users await these changes, the question arises: If ads eventually appear in chats, will you still use WhatsApp? Share your opinions in the comments below.

