WhatsApp Blue: A Scam That Targets Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has had a green logo for years. However, there are now reports of a supposed “WhatsApp Blue.” But beware, behind this name lies a scam.

The so-called WhatsApp Blue usually appears in chain messages that circulate on WhatsApp. However, it is not the official messaging service behind it, but rather a fraudulent scheme.

These messages often consist of an image displaying the alleged new version of WhatsApp, along with a download link. It is crucial not to click on this link.

Clicking on these links may prompt you to provide your personal information. Scammers attempt to obtain your data through this method. Alternatively, you might unknowingly sign up for an expensive subscription.

If you come across a download link in one of these messages, do not proceed with the download of a new WhatsApp version. Instead, it is likely that these links lead to apps or viruses that can compromise the security of your smartphone and spy on you.

To protect yourself and your data, it is important not to click on suspicious links and avoid providing personal information.

Here’s how to recognize these scam messages:

1. There is no official WhatsApp Blue version, so any links promising a download for this app are fraudulent.

2. Pay attention to messages with numerous spelling and grammar errors, as they are typically sent dubious senders. If “WhatsApp” itself is misspelled, exercise caution and ignore such messages.

3. If you have clicked on a link and notice that the website contains multiple errors, it is best to close the page and refrain from clicking on any further links.

4. When prompted to provide your data, be cautious. Legitimate companies will not ask for your personal information or payment details through messaging apps.

Be vigilant and protect yourself from falling victim to scammers and their deceptive tactics.

Sources: None.