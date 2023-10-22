WhatsApp to Drop Support for Older Android Operating Systems

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has announced that it will no longer support certain outdated Android operating systems. Starting from October 24, 2023, only Android OS version 5.0 and newer will be supported. WhatsApp has stated that this change is necessary in order to focus their resources on supporting the latest advancements in technology.

Users who have older operating systems will be notified and reminded multiple times to upgrade their devices in order to continue using WhatsApp. However, it is important to note that this change will only affect those who have very old Android phones. Devices such as the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3, which were released in 2013, are not compatible with Android 5.0.

To ensure that your Android phone is running the latest version of the operating system, go to “Settings” > “About Phone” > “Check for system updates”. By updating your phone’s software, you can continue to use WhatsApp without any interruptions.

This is not the first time that WhatsApp has discontinued support for older operating systems. Similar updates have been made almost every year. The most recent change occurred on December 31, 2022, when the app ended support for 49 different smartphone models.

On a positive note, WhatsApp has also announced that it will soon allow users to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time. This feature will be particularly useful for those who switch between multiple accounts, such as work and personal accounts. It eliminates the need to log out and log in each time or carry multiple phones.

This new feature will be rolled out to Android users in the coming weeks, providing added convenience and flexibility for WhatsApp users.

