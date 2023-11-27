WhatsApp Introduces AI Assistants in Beta Version

WhatsApp, owned Meta, recently announced at its “Connect 2023” event that it will be integrating artificial intelligence (AI) assistants with various personalities across its platforms. Now, the latest beta version of WhatsApp allows selected users to try out this functionality, which operates similarly to solutions like “ChatGPT” or “Bing Chat.”

Engaging with an AI assistant is a straightforward process. Users can ask questions of interest and engage in simple conversations with the robot. For example, users can inquire about the most popular TV show on the Netflix platform. Additionally, depending on preferences, users can choose from a range of robot personalities based on specific domains, such as sports, culture, and more.

The official launch date of this new feature is yet to be confirmed. However, according to WABetaInfo, both iOS and Android users can test the beta version of this technology. Starting a conversation with the AI chatbot is as simple as selecting the option to begin a new chat, where the Meta AI virtual assistant will be offered without the need for contacts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the purpose of integrating AI assistants in WhatsApp?

A: Integrating AI assistants in WhatsApp aims to enhance user experiences and provide personalized interactions for various tasks.

Q: Can users choose the personality of the AI assistant?

A: Yes, depending on their preferences, users can select from a range of robot personalities tailored to specific domains.

Q: Is the AI assistant available for all WhatsApp users?

A: Currently, the AI assistant is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp, limited to selected users.

Q: When will the new feature be officially launched?

A: The official launch date for this feature has not been announced yet. Users can follow updates from WhatsApp for further information.

Q: Will the AI assistant be available on both iOS and Android?

A: Yes, both iOS and Android users will have the opportunity to try out the beta version of the AI assistant.