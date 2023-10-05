WhatsApp Beta Introduces Pinned Messages and Revamped Chat Attachment Menu

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is introducing two new features to enhance user experience: pinned messages and a revamped chat attachment menu. This update allows users to highlight important or frequently referenced messages.

According to reports, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.21.4) is now available for download on the Google Play Store. This update is currently being rolled out to a select group of beta testers who can explore these new functionalities.

With the new update, users will find a new pin action within the message options, enabling them to pin a message to the top of their chat. This ensures quick access to critical or frequently used messages. Additionally, beta testers may have the opportunity to experiment with a redesigned chat attachment menu that has a modern style.

The report also mentions that users will have control over pinned messages. They can choose from three durations – 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days – to determine how long a message remains prominently displayed in their chats. Users can also dismiss a pinned message at any time, regardless of the chosen duration.

At the moment, the pinned messages feature and the revamped chat attachment menu are only available to a limited group of beta testers who have updated to the latest WhatsApp beta version from the Google Play Store. These features are expected to gradually roll out to a wider audience in the coming weeks.

