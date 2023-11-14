WhatsApp Beta Introduces Hidden Protected Chats Feature

WhatsApp Beta has recently rolled out a new feature that allows users to hide protected conversations and only grant access through a specific password. This enhancement serves as an additional layer of security, ensuring that snoops who may come across your phone won’t even know that these protected chats exist.

Protected conversations on WhatsApp enable users to remove a chat from the main chat list and restrict access to it only for those who have the device unlock password (PIN or biometrics). However, the presence of these chats is revealed on the app’s home screen through the “Protected Chats” menu. The menu can only be accessed with a password, but it is always displayed.

This new option of creating a unique password to lock hidden conversations is particularly useful in preventing unauthorized access if someone manages to unlock your phone or use your face topass the security. With this feature, even if someone gets hold of your unlocked device, they can only access the list if they know the password you have set.

According to a shared screenshot the website WABetaInfo, this function is available in WhatsApp Beta 2.23.24.20, and its description states the following: “Protected chats will not appear in your conversation list. To view them, enter your secret code in the search bar on the Chats tab.”

PleaseNote: The article is purely fictional and does not reflect real information or sources.