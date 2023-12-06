WhatsApp Upgrades: HD Status, Music Audio during Video Calls, and More

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is set to introduce a range of new features to enhance user experience. One of the upcoming updates will enable users to share high-quality photos and videos as Status updates. This feature, currently under development in the WhatsApp beta for Android, will allow for the uploading of media in HD quality, as confirmed WABetaInfo.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on an exciting feature that will enable users to share music audio during video calls. Although this feature is still being developed and not yet available for beta testers, a sneak preview shared WABetaInfo showcases its potential.

Moreover, WhatsApp is continuously evolving its platform to meet the demands of its users. The app has plans to introduce screen sharing during video calls, enabling users to share their screens and enjoy content together. However, this feature currently lacks audio sharing capabilities for media platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and video games. With the addition of audio sharing, WhatsApp will be able to compete with other video calling apps like FaceTime, which offers the SharePlay feature for watching movies and listening to music together.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is actively working on improving its search functionality. Users can expect the introduction of a username search feature, which will make it easier to find specific contacts. Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a search messages date option for Android, as well as a shortcut button to access its AI-powered chatbot.

These upcoming upgrades demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to providing its users with a seamless messaging experience. With high-quality media sharing, music audio during video calls, enhanced search capabilities, and more, WhatsApp is set to further solidify its position as one of the leading messaging apps available today.