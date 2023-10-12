WhatsApp Introduces Group Chat Events Feature for Seamless Planning

WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature that allows users to create group chat events. This feature, revealed in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, will allow users to establish events with specific names and set notifications for the conversation. The events will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only participants in the conversation have access to them.

This chat events feature has the potential to greatly assist in organizing various activities within group chats and helping users stay on top of personal reminders. It will initially be limited to community group chats, and when an event is created, it will automatically be integrated into the conversation. Participants will need to update WhatsApp to the latest version to view and accept the group invite event.

This new feature will streamline event planning within group chats, allowing users to seamlessly plan and coordinate events directly within their conversations. Users will be able to provide essential details such as event name, date, time, and location, enhancing the convenience of event planning.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also working on introducing a feature that enables users to discover and follow Channels, as well as share broadcast updates with their followers. The platform is also introducing a new feature on its business version that allows users to view and manage communities directly from the app.

Overall, these updates aim to enhance the user experience on WhatsApp providing more efficient ways to stay connected, plan events, and manage communities within the app.

