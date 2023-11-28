Meta AI Assistant Makes Its Way to WhatsApp: Customization Options Available

Meta, the tech giant, has recently expanded its AI assistant to the WhatsApp platform, allowing users to access its features conveniently. The beta versions of the Android and iOS apps now include a Meta AI shortcut above the list of chats, providing quick access to the assistant’s functionalities.

Unlike many other AI assistants, Meta AI is designed as an optional feature that users can choose to ignore without compromising their experience. Recognizing the importance of user autonomy, Meta has unveiled an update to the Android version of the app that allows users to remove the Meta AI button from the Chats tab. For those interested in customizing their WhatsApp experience, this option can be found in the Chats section of the app’s settings.

Similar to other virtual assistants, Meta AI can display real-time information retrieved from the web using Microsoft Bing. It can also offer context-based suggestions for both individual and group chats. Additionally, the assistant will introduce various AI characters to enhance user interaction. While these features sound intriguing, Meta understands that not everyone may want to incorporate AI into their messaging experience. Therefore, it is commendable that the company respects user preferences not imposing the assistant on all users.

For beta users of the Android app, the option to remove the Meta AI shortcut is already available in version 2.23.25.15 of the WhatsApp beta app. iOS users can expect the same customization feature to be introduced soon. However, as of now, the standard non-beta version of the app does not include the AI assistant or the option to hide it. Meta has not specified when these features will become available in the non-beta version, leaving eager users in anticipation.

