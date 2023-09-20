WhatsApp Beta for iPad: Coming Soon for Tablet Users

WhatsApp users with iPads can now rejoice as the long-anticipated iPad-compatible beta version of the popular messaging app is expected to be released soon. While rumors about a compatible app for iPad have circulated for some time, no official release date has been confirmed until now.

According to WAbetainfo.com, iPad users can install the beta version through the TestFlight app. However, in order to do so, iPad beta testers must first have the beta iOS version of WhatsApp installed on both their iPhone and iPad. Once this is done, they can simply go to the WhatsApp settings on their iPhone, select ‘Linked Device,’ and then ‘Link a Device’ to scan the QR code using their iPad.

Once the setup is complete, WhatsApp can be used on the iPad with the iPhone connected online. This functionality works similar to the multi-device connectivity feature, ensuring that any messages sent or received will also appear on the iPhone or Android device. WAbetainfo.com also assures users that all messages and calls are protected with end-to-end encryption.

It is important to note, however, that since this is still a beta version, some features may not work properly. These include the ability to view and post status updates, as well as the live location function. WhatsApp aims to address these issues in future updates to further improve the beta version.

In conclusion, the upcoming release of the WhatsApp beta version for iPad brings much-awaited convenience for iPad users who have been eagerly anticipating a compatible app. While the beta version may come with some limitations, it is a step towards a fully functional and optimized WhatsApp experience on iPads.

