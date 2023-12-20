WhatsApp Adds Audio Sharing Feature to Video Calls in Latest Update

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, continues to enhance its features and functionalities with its latest update. One of the key additions is the ability to share audio during video calls, allowing users to enjoy music or watch videos together.

Previously, WhatsApp introduced screen sharing during video calls, enabling users to showcase their screens to others. Following that, hints were discovered in the app’s code, indicating that audio sharing would also be integrated into the feature. Now, this functionality has been rolled out to some users on the WhatsApp beta for Android.

With the audio sharing feature, any audio playing on the user’s device will be shared with participants in the call. This opens up possibilities for listening to music, watching videos, or engaging in other shared audio experiences with friends and family members. However, there are certain limitations to prevent copyright infringement. Apps with copy protection, like Netflix and other streaming services, cannot share audio. It is also anticipated that audio from games will be disabled.

The update is currently available on WhatsApp beta version 2.23.26.18 on Android. As with most new features, it may take some time before it becomes available to all users globally.

WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance its messaging platform reflect Meta’s commitment to making it a robust and feature-packed client. By constantly introducing new functionality, WhatsApp aims to provide its users with a seamless and enriched communication experience.

Stay tuned for more updates as WhatsApp continues to evolve its services to meet the needs and preferences of its diverse user base.