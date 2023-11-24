WhatsApp Introduces New Shortcut for AI-Powered Chats

WhatsApp is set to revolutionize its messaging platform with the introduction of an AI-powered chat feature, as announced during the recent Meta Connect Conference. While initially available to only a select group of users in the United States, fresh news has emerged about the new AI bot.

According to reliable sources at WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is adding a dedicated shortcut button to its user interface. This new button, currently available through the TestFlight beta program for iOS (version 23.24.10.71), will open the upcoming AI-powered chats feature. The button is conveniently located next to the camera icon in the navigation bar and the new chats tab, emphasizing its importance to the app’s functionality.

By providing users with this shortcut, WhatsApp aims to streamline the process of initiating AI-powered chats. Instead of scrolling through their chat history, users can now simply press the dedicated button to access their conversations with the AI bot. This new feature is expected to greatly enhance the user experience and save valuable time.

While Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has not disclosed many details about the forthcoming AI-powered chat feature, recent updates have shown WhatsApp integrating Discord-like capabilities to support hybrid voice and chat calls with up to 128 participants.

WhatsApp Beta testers can anticipate receiving the AI chat shortcut in the coming weeks as Meta continues to refine and expand its functionality. The widespread implementation of this feature is a testament to the growing popularity and potential of AI integration within messaging platforms.

Are AI-powered chat features beneficial for WhatsApp users? For those eager to experience AI on WhatsApp right away, it’s possible to learn how to add ChatGPT to the messaging app. Share your thoughts on this exciting development in the comments section below.

