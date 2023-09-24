WhatsApp Introduces New Security Features to Protect Business Accounts

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, has announced new security measures to protect business accounts. The most notable feature is the verification system for new accounts, designed to help users identify and interact with legitimate and verified businesses while protecting them from fraud.

The verification system is currently in testing but will soon be rolled out to all WhatsApp business accounts. Businesses will need to provide proof of identity and legitimacy in order to be verified. Once verified, they will receive a checkmark or verified badge that will be displayed next to their name in WhatsApp chats.

In addition to the verification system, Meta has introduced several other new features for business accounts. This includes the ability to create personalized WhatsApp Business pages, support for multiple devices, and a new feature called Flows. Flows allows businesses to offer a wider range of services to their customers without having to leave the WhatsApp chat window.

For example, businesses can use Flows to create product menus or allow customers to schedule appointments or deliveries. Meta is also considering introducing paid verification badges for WhatsApp business accounts, similar to the paid verification badges currently available on Facebook and Instagram, although no final decision has been made on this.

These new security features and enhancements aim to make it easier for users to identify legitimate businesses and protect themselves from scams while also providing businesses with more tools to interact with customers on the platform.

Sources: ANTARA News

Definitions:

1. Verification system: A system designed to establish the authenticity or validity of something, such as an account or identity.

2. Legitimate: In this context, referring to businesses that are genuine and conform to the rules and regulations.

3. Fraud: The wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain.

4. Checkmark or verified badge: A symbol or indicator displayed on an account to confirm that it has been verified as authentic or legitimate.

5. Personalized: Tailored or customized to meet individual preferences or needs.

6. Flows: A feature that allows businesses to offer a wider range of services within the WhatsApp chat window.