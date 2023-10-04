WhatsApp Introduces New Anonymity Feature for User Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service, is set to release a new feature that will allow users to chat anonymously. This update comes as part of Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg’s ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy and security.

Previously, when users wanted to send a message to an unfamiliar number, their own phone number would be displayed to the recipient. However, with the new anonymity feature, WhatsApp developers have implemented a mechanism that prevents the disclosure of the user’s phone number. Instead, users can now enter a username in their WhatsApp profiles, which will be used for communication purposes. This means that sharing a phone number is no longer necessary.

The introduction of this feature is expected to be well-received users who value their privacy. It allows for greater discretion when interacting with new contacts, as the communication can now be initiated solely through the username. The new feature is currently available in the beta version of WhatsApp (23.20.171) and the TestFlight-Build 23.20.1 (522459020) for Apple devices.

While the exact timeline for the release of the feature for Android and iOS users is unclear, the advanced development stage suggests that it will be available in the near future. In the meantime, WhatsApp users can already take advantage of other privacy-enhancing features, such as hiding their online status or using the “hold down the spacebar” trick to avoid sending messages.

Overall, the introduction of the anonymity feature WhatsApp represents a positive step towards user privacy and security. By allowing users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers, the messaging service is ensuring that individuals have greater control over their personal information and are able to engage in conversations more discreetly.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– digital-inside.de