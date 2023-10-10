WhatsApp Introduces New Anonymity Feature for User Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned Meta Platforms, is set to roll out a new feature that allows users to chat anonymously. The new disguise function ensures that users’ phone numbers are no longer visible or required for messaging.

Previously, when sending a message to an unknown number, WhatsApp would identify the sender through their phone number. If a user had saved someone’s number in their contacts list, the displayed number would be replaced with the contact’s name.

However, WhatsApp developers have now introduced a new feature that prevents the disclosure of phone numbers. This information was reported the website WABetaInfo, which regularly informs users about updates and beta tests of the messaging service.

In the beta version, users can enter a username in their WhatsApp profile. This username does not replace the user’s standard name; rather, it serves as an addition to their account settings. “With this feature, it is no longer necessary to share your phone number, as you can communicate with new people using your username,” the website explains. This means that the designated username is sufficient for communication. The disguise feature is initially available in version 23.20.171 and the TestFlight build 23.20.1 (522459020) for Apple users.

Currently, it is unclear when usernames will be available in the regular WhatsApp app for Android and iOS. However, the significant amount of development time suggests that it could be available soon.

It’s worth noting that WhatsApp introduced a feature last year that allows users to hide their online status from others. Additionally, there is a simple trick where users can press and hold the space bar to save themselves from the constant typing indicator anxiety.

These new features reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and providing a more secure messaging experience. With the anonymity feature, users can engage in conversations with strangers while keeping their phone numbers hidden.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– Digital Inside