WhatsApp Introduces Hidden Chats Feature for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to hide and protect specific chats. This announcement comes from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who stated that users can now create secret passcodes that function as separate passwords. Protected chats will only be visible when the secret code is entered into the search bar.

This feature is an extension of the chat lock function that WhatsApp introduced in May. The chat lock enables users to move conversations into a separate folder and only access them again unlocking the device with a PIN code or biometric authentication, such as a fingerprint. WhatsApp explained that this feature is particularly useful for individuals who occasionally share their phones with family members, ensuring that others cannot access their private conversations unknowingly.

In addition to the chat lock, the newly introduced secret passcodes provide an additional layer of protection, making chats even more difficult to find for those with access to the device. WhatsApp highlighted that this feature is specifically designed to support users in dangerous situations who require extra security. The company referred to a study highlighting the need to protect LGBTQ+ community members in countries where they face persecution and where their devices may be used as evidence against them.

To lock a new or existing chat, users simply need to press and hold on the conversation in their smartphone, and the option to lock it will be presented. No changes to the general chat settings are required. Starting from today, the secret passcodes feature will be gradually rolled out globally over the next few months.

